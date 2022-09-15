PANTHER LOGO

The No. 2 in the state Benton Lady Panthers kept rolling this past Tuesday as they swept the White Hall Lady Bulldogs 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-19), keeping Benton undefeated at 10-0 overall, 4-0 in 5A South Conference action, which is good for a tie with first with Lakeside in league play.