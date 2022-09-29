The No. 2 (SBLive) Benton Lady Panthers made quick work of 5A South Conference foe Hot Springs on Tuesday, holding the Lady Trojans to under 10 points in each set in a 3-0 sweep. Benton won 25-7, 25-8 and 25-4 to stay perfect at 15-0 on the season, 8-0 in South action. Hot Springs drops to 4-8, 2-6 while the Lady Panthers should cruise in their next home match tonight at Benton Arena, hosting El Dorado (0-9, 0-7).
Benton bounces Hot Springs on road
