The Benton boys and girls bowling teams would split against the Vilonia Eagles on Monday, with the Panthers picking up a win and the Lady Panthers the loss in Benton’s first dual bowling meet of the season at Professor Bowl in Little Rock. The Benton boys started their season last week with a sweep over Little Rock Christian.
Benton bowling splits vs. Vilonia
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Benton bowling splits vs. Vilonia
- 14 Beavers take home postseason honors
- Lonsdale man arrested in connection with New Year's Eve fatal shooting
- Haskell officers resign at council meeting (full story)
- MLK Jr. Day celebrations planned for Jan. 16
- Haskell officers resign at meeting
- Army veteran, motivational speaker Travis Mills featured at Benton Area Chamber banquet
- Twin Hornets take talents to UCA with double signing
Most Popular
Articles
- Bryant PD announces the death of detective
- Sheriff's office investigating New Year's Eve shooting
- Haskell officers resign at meeting
- Lonsdale man arrested in connection with New Year's Eve fatal shooting
- Benton Parks Department receives $400,000 grant for river greenway project
- Saline Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
- BAMM announces Wall of Fame inductees, banquet
- JA putting on the Ritz for Gatsby Gala
- Haskell officers resign at council meeting (full story)
- New SHF director says foundation for all of Saline County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.