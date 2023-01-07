LITTLE ROCK – The Benton boys bowling team opened the season with a sweep over the Little Rock Christian Warriors on Thursday at Professor Bowl in Little Rock.
Benton bowling sweeps to open season
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
