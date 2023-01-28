HOT SPRINGS – On the road for the first time this season, the Benton bowling teams picked up their first sweep of the season Wednesday in Hot Springs over the Lake Hamilton Wolves. The Benton boys, led by junior Dakota Lind’s career-high two-game series of 499, defeated the Wolves 2,362 - 2,148. Benton avenged last week’s loss to the Wolves by 33 pins with a convincing victory Wednesday.
Benton bowling sweeps Wolves on road
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bryant breaks records, 1-2 at UCA Invite
- Benton bowling sweeps Wolves on road
- 5 to be inducted to Wall of Fame, Adams takes service award
- New director for Riverside Club looking to get to know the community
- Bryant City Council to consider sign code, rate changes
- Benton man arrested in connection with stabbing on Country Oaks Road
- Haskell ballfields getting makeover from Travelers
- Grant will help Bryant expand Mills Park playground
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 Hot Spring County deputies arrested by SCSO
- Haskell ballfields getting makeover from Travelers
- Houston … no problem here: Lady Panther making her presence known
- Boys 2 Men group at Bryant Elementary teaches students life lessons
- Bryant School Board votes on 2023-24 calendar
- Lonsdale man arrested in connection with New Year's Eve fatal shooting
- BNPD: Suspect arrested following shoplifting turned disturbance with weapons
- Benton man arrested in connection with stabbing on Country Oaks Road
- Police: Driver, vehicle ID'd in hit-and-run
- City of Haskell, mayor respond to officer complaints
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.