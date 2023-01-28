BENTON BOWLING BOYS

The Benton Panthers bowling team is, front row from left, Patrick Meadows, Lucas Burks, Dakota Lind, Parker Butler and Aaron Stone. Back row from left is Andrew Dupree, Paul Baker, Gavin Howell, Caleb Kelley, Isiah Gipson, Sam Kelley and Brayden Coats.

HOT SPRINGS – On the road for the first time this season, the Benton bowling teams picked up their first sweep of the season Wednesday in Hot Springs over the Lake Hamilton Wolves. The Benton boys, led by junior Dakota Lind’s career-high two-game series of 499, defeated the Wolves 2,362 - 2,148. Benton avenged last week’s loss to the Wolves by 33 pins with a convincing victory Wednesday. 

BENTON BOWLING GIRLS

The Benton Lady Panthers bowling team, from left, is Emersyn Clift, Madison Swan, Frankie Kern, Chloe Lewis, Olivia Wheeler, McKenna Murray and Tristyn Clift. 

