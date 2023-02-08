DAKOTA LIND MASON LEACH

Benton juniors Dakota Lind, left, and Mason Leach will participate in the 5A State Tournament as individuals in Fayetteville on Friday after earning their state spots at the 5A East Conference Tournament in Cabot on Monday. Lind earned All-Conference honors after bowling a three-game series of 704, while Leach bowled a 515 series for his spot. 

CABOT - The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers bowling teams missed out on the 5A State Tournament this year as they did not make the top five at the 5A East Conference Tournament Monday at Allfam Bowling Center in Cabot. 

Recommended for you