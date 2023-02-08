CABOT - The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers bowling teams missed out on the 5A State Tournament this year as they did not make the top five at the 5A East Conference Tournament Monday at Allfam Bowling Center in Cabot.
Benton boys 6th, girls 8th at East tourney
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
