BENTON – Winless for the prior month going 0-3-2 in that span, the Benton Panthers soccer squad won their second straight match, sweeping the El Dorado Wildcats in the season series with a 5-0 shutout win Friday in 5A South Conference play at Panther Stadium in Benton. The Panthers edged the Wildcats 3-2 on the road this past Tuesday and now stand at 4-4-2 overall, 4-3-2 in the South, which is a half game up on the Wildcats for the fourth and final spot to make the 5A State Tournament.

