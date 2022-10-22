To say the Benton Panthers are on a roll is an understatement. While the Searcy Lions played Benton close at the half trailing 38-28, the Panther defense would pitch a shutout in the second in an eventual 62-28 shellacking in 6A East action over the Lions Friday night at Lion Stadium in Searcy. It was Benton’s fifth straight win, and even more impressive, their fifth straight win scoring at least 55 points, the Panthers second in a row over 60 after last week’s 63-18 victory over Jacksonville at home.
It was also Benton Coach Brad Harris’ 100th win as a head high school football coach, his 55th victory with the Panthers since taking over for Athletic Director Scott Neathery in 2016.
“It doesn’t seem like it,” Harris said of his 100th. “I have been coaching a long time, it took me awhile to get there, but it’s not about me, it’s about us getting win No. 6 and staying on pace with everybody else.”
Benton junior 4-star running back Braylen Russell, Saline County’s leading rusher, had his best game for Benton (6-2, 6-1), and he’s had a lot of really good ones, going for 278 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries on the ground and began the scoring barrage on the first series of the night. Running for an 18-yard first down early on the first drive, Russell capped it with a 32-yard TD run and 7-0 lead after senior kicker Lucas Wilbur’s extra point with 10:36 left in the first.
The two teams traded turnovers before Searcy (2-6, 2-5) got on the board on Demetrick Johnson’s 4-yard TD run to tie things at 7-all midway through the first, but Wilbur put the Panthers up 10-7 on a 37-yard field goal the next series. Russell had a 48-yard run to start the drive.
Benton recovered the onside kick and later went up 17-7 on junior quarterback Cline Hooten’s 4-yard TD run, but the Lions responded when junior quarterback Tyler Strickland hit Johnson for a 23-yard TD and 17-14 Benton lead after one quarter.
The Panthers would respond, too, with Russell running for his second score of he night, an 11-yard jaunt for the 24-17 advantage early in the second quarter.
The Panthers would get a little breathing room after that. With Searcy driving to the Benton 12-yard line, sophomore linebacker Walter Hicks picked off Strickland and returned it 90 yards for a TD and 31-14 lead. Hicks also has a fumble return for a TD on the season.
While Benton took the momentum, the Lions responded with a 15-play, 80-yard drive capped by Johnson’s 1-yard TD for the 31-21 game, but the Panthers had an answer as Hooten capped a short drive, after a bad Lions punt, with a 1-yard QB keeper for the 38-21 lead. Searcy would take the momentum into the second half capping a 10-play, 86-yard drive on senior Kade Ivy’s 1-yard run and Wilbur’s 51-yard FG attempt was short to end the second half with Benton up 38-28.
While the Panthers gained an impressive 328 yards of total offense in the first half, with Russell going for 194 of those, the Lions had even more at 354. That changed in the second half. The Panther D gave up just 87 total yards in the second, with junior cornerback Gary Rideout picking off Strickland to start the first series of the half. It took the Panthers 10 plays and 98 yards to score, with Hooten hooking up with senior receiver Drake Womack with a 23-yard TD and 45-28 lead with 7:42 left in the third.
“Played well in the second half,” Harris said. “We were very concerned at halftime. We had some injuries. Had J. Thomas (Pepper) go out, Alvin Allen go out. (Chris) Barnard, we thought we were going to shift hime to offense a little bit with the loss of Elias (Payne). We had a lot of question marks coming out so we didn’t know how we would respond to everything, but I tell you what, those guys did a great job, made some adjustments and came out and played very aggressive.
The Benton defense dug in holding the Lions to minus-7 yards and a punt the next series and the Panthers drove down to the Searcy 3 before Wilbur hit a 20-yard FG for the 48-28 lead, which stood going into the final quarter.
“They’re (Lions) very good offensively,” Harris said. “We came out and got a couple of stops and grabbed the momentum. We kept playing faster and harder.”
Russell wrapped the scoring on Benton’s next two offensive series, running for 15- and 13-yard TDs to set the final.
Other than Russell’s big night, Hooten was solid at QB completing 14 of 22 passes for 180 yards and a TD, running for two more. Senior Chris Barnard ran five times for 48 yards.
Receiving, Womack led the way with four catches for 63 yards and a TD. Senior Donovan Pearson had four for 31, sophomore Maddox Davis had three for 50 and junior Colby Howard had two for 29.
Benton ended up outgaining Searcy 535 to 441 in total yardage.
“We’re rolling right now,” Harris said. “We just have to keep it up. I thought Cline played a heck of a game. Braylen had a bunch of yards for us, Chris Barnard comes in and does a great job. Maddox Davis with a couple big catches. The third-down catch by Colby Howard converts and moves the chains in the second half. Drake Womack, coming back after a week off. Just kudos to everybody on the offense. The offensive line protected well up front and did a great job for the most part.”
The Panthers return home to host the West Memphis Blue Devils on Friday before wrapping the season on the road at Sheridan on Nov. 4. West Memphis (6-2, 5-2) beat Greene County Tech 42-29 on Friday.