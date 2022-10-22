WALTER HICKS

Benton sophomore Walter Hicks returns an interception 90 yards for a touchdown in a 62-28 win over Searcy on the road Friday. It was Benton’s fifth straight win.

To say the Benton Panthers are on a roll is an understatement. While the Searcy Lions played Benton close at the half trailing 38-28, the Panther defense would pitch a shutout in the second in an eventual 62-28 shellacking in 6A East action over the Lions Friday night at Lion Stadium in Searcy. It was Benton’s fifth straight win, and even more impressive, their fifth straight win scoring at least 55 points, the Panthers second in a row over 60 after last week’s 63-18 victory over Jacksonville at home.