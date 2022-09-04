TAYLOR MOORE

Bryant senior Taylor Moore tees off at Hurricane Golf & Country Club earlier this season. Moore led the Lady Hornets with a 98 this past Thursday at Longhills Golf Course.

In an all girls golf match Thursday at Longhills Golf Course, the Benton Lady Panthers finished fourth and the Bryant Lady Hornets fifth, while Conway won the day with a 243, followed by Cabot (268) and Mount St. Mary’s (285), with Benton (306) and Bryant (321) following.