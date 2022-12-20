For the second time in as many years, the Benton Cheer team is state champions. On Friday at OZK Arena in Hot Springs, the cheer team took the top spot in the 5A All-Girl Cheer Championship for the second straight season.
Benton cheer wins 5A state for 2nd straight season
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
