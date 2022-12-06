ZAYYAH BUFFORD

Benton senior point guard Zayyah Bufford, 24, competes in a game last week at Benton Arena. Bufford had a good final two games of the Benton Holiday Classic Friday and Saturday at Benton Arena. 

After suffering a two-game skid, including a 46-44 edging by the West Memphis Lady Blue Devils to open the Benton Holiday Classic Thursday, the Benton Lady Panthers wrapped the Classic well with two victories. On Friday, the Lady Panthers handled the Alma Airedalettes 54-40 before blowing out the Beebe Lady Badgers 51-18 on Saturday afternoon at Benton Arena. The now two-game win streak puts Benton at 4-2 overall going into the Vilonia Classic today at 4 p.m., taking on undefeated Harding Academy. 