In a huge early-season matchup against top-ranked teams, the No. 3 Benton Lady Panthers would edge No. 2 Conway Wampus Lady Cats Thursday at Benton Arena. Benton won 3-2 against the volleyball powerhouse, but it did not start well for the Lady Panthers, now 2-0 on the season after also beating Greenbrier on the road 3-2 Tuesday.
“I’m just glad to come out on top,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said. “We got hammered the first two games.”
The first two matches were close with Conway taking 26-24 and 25-21 decisions and primed for a sweep on the road, but the Lady Panthers responded in a big way with a little tweaking.
“Coach (Heidi) Cox got in my ear and said, ‘You might want to switch this,’” Shoppach said. “I listened to her … that’s the one thing, you listen to your assistants when you trust them.”
The advice worked as Benton blew out the Lady Cats 25-12, up 14-4 at one point, in the third set and handled them 25-16 in the fourth before hanging on for a 15-10 victory in the fifth and final set.
“It had to do with what we were doing, but as the result of what we were doing they (Lady Cats) were making mistakes, and that’s volleyball,” Shoppach explained. “Volleyball is the one that makes the least number of mistakes. Extremely pleased.”
The Lady Panthers spiked down 41 kills on the night, with junior Khenedi Guest leading the way with 16, while adding 2.5 blocks.
“Our setters did a really good job of feeding the middle and she (Guest) just went off,” Shoppach said. “They keyed on Abigail Lagemann (All-State selection) and that opened it up for Guest or somebody else to take advantage. Little Lagemann, Isabella, on the right side, ended up with six kills.”
The senior Abigail Lagemann tied her sophomore sister Isabella with six kills, adding two service aces. Sophomore Parker Stearns added five kills and a team-leading three blocks, with junior Lexi Mahan spiking down four kills.
Senior Henley Hooks had two kills and tied senior Kenzie Garrett with 11 assists for the team lead, with senior Emmaline Armstrong adding three.
“Hooks did a good job of moving around,” Shoppach said. “She only ended up with two kills but she also had three double blocks, so that was big. She was able to set the middle and make things difficult for them. Our right side played good defense.”
Garrett was also a perfect 25 of 25 from the service line with four aces, with sophomore Delaney Cooper 18 of 18 with two aces.
“Kenzie really came on in the third, fourth and fifth sets,” the Coach said. “Much more aggressive. And as a team we were more aggressive.
“Olivia Little (senior) really handled the back row extremely well. They had a girl that could top spin jump serve. Olivia struggled the first set, but after that she really took over serve receive against that young lady and it really made a big difference.”
It was the defense, though, that did it for the Lady Panthers against the No. 2 team in the state.
“The thing that impressed me the most was our kids did not let balls hit the floor,” Shoppach said. “We were getting them up and getting swings out of them. We practiced the day before of getting on your belly, get up and get a swing. Their bro (libero) was outstanding, but I felt our team was better on defense, ultimately. We got the win and one of the reasons was we kept balls alive.”
Benton will now take on rival Bryant Lady Hornets in the Battle of the B-Towns tonight at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant. Junior varsity begins at 5 p.m. with varsity starting about 6.
“They’re more experienced,” Shoppach said of Bryant. “They’ve got a setter that likes to control the tempo. She likes to be a little offensive to. She will dump with some shoots. They serve the ball more aggressive than they have in the past. They have a 6-footer.”
Shoppach also heard through the grapevine that it will be a packed house at the Hornet’s Nest tonight.
“I know through scuttlebutt the whole town of Bryant is going to be there,” she said. “If not all of them, most of them. Our people better get there early.”