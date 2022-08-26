PANTHER LOGO

In a huge early-season matchup against top-ranked teams, the No. 3 Benton Lady Panthers would edge No. 2 Conway Wampus Lady Cats Thursday at Benton Arena. Benton won 3-2 against the volleyball powerhouse, but it did not start well for the Lady Panthers, now 2-0 on the season after also beating Greenbrier on the road 3-2 Tuesday.

