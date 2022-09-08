Things did not start well for the defending Central Arkansas Junior High Conference champion Benton Jr. Lady Panthers Tuesday, dropping a 25-16 decision to Mount St. Mary in the first set. But, Benton regrouped in the second with a 25-14 win before holding on to a 15-12 victory in the third and final set at Benton Arena to net victory.
Benton comes back over MSM
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
