ADDISON DAVIS

Benton senior Addison Davis competes in a recent game. The Lady Panthers defeated Greenbrier 12-0 on the road Monday. 

GREENBRIER – After their state-record 67-game win streak came to an end this past Saturday against rival Bryant, the two-time 5A defending state champion Benton Lady Panthers got back on the winning track Monday on the road in nonconference play. Benton blanked the Greenbrier Lady Panthers 12-0 in Greenbrier. 

