CONWAY - The Benton Lady Panthers are state champions once again. Benton cruised to its third straight 5A State Championship, shutting out the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles 7-0 at Farris Field in Conway Saturday. It was the Golden Eagles which Benton beat last season, too, in the 5A state title by a score of 3-2.
Benton dominates to claim 3rd straight title
- Tony Lenahan
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
