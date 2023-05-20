BENTON CHAMPS

The Benton Lady Panthers won the 5A State Championship for the third straight season after shutting out the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles 7-0 Saturday at Farris Field in Conway. 

CONWAY - The Benton Lady Panthers are state champions once again. Benton cruised to its third straight 5A State Championship, shutting out the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles 7-0 at Farris Field in Conway Saturday. It was the Golden Eagles which Benton beat last season, too, in the 5A state title by a score of 3-2. 

ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston earned the 5A State Championship MVP after shutting out the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles 7-0 Saturday at Farris Field in Conway. It was Benton's third straight state title. 

Tags

Recommended for you