From left, Benton tennis doubles players Elly Edmonson, Emma Young, Emma Browning and Lily Jessen are all smiles after qualifying for the 5A State Tournament at Lakeside in Hot Springs on Tuesday and Wednesday. The foursome will play at state on Monday, again at Lakeside.
The Benton Lady Panthers doubles tennis duos are heading to the 5A State Tournament Monday at Lakeside High School after both making it to the semifinals of the 5A South Conference Tournament this past Tuesday and Wednesday, again at Lakeside in Hot Springs.
Benton seniors Emma Browning and Elly Edmonson, and senior Emma Young and junior Lily Jessen both made it the semis to reach Monday’s state tourney.
Browning and Edmonson would defeat White Hall’s Owings and Davies 6-4, 6-2 in the first round Tuesday before taking down Sheridan’s Mayberry and Szefilinski 6-3, 7-5. The senior duo would run into Lakeside’s Cowen and Long, the eventual 5A South doubles champs, in the semis, falling 1-6, 0-6.
Young and Jessen would also cruise in the first round, downing Hot Springs doubles duos Judkins and Arellano 6-1, 6-1, while also defeating Texarkana’s Harvey and Smith in the quarters, again 6-1, 6-1. The Benton duo would battle in the semis, winning the first set 6-3 against Lakeside’s Francioni and Wood, but would drop 2-6 and 4-6 decisions for an all Lakeside final.
The Benton doubles boys would also get first-round wins at conference Tuesday, but would get beaten in the quarters and did not qualify for state. Benton’s Chase Musser and Tyler Dixon got off to a slow start against Lake Hamilton’s Spruill and Grisham, falling 2-6 in the first set, but came back to claim 6-2, 6-2 decisions for the win. But, Musser and Dixon went up against the eventual South champs, Lakeside’s Cornelian and Tipton, falling 0-6, 0-6 in straight sets.
Senior Blake Sterling and Trevor Tucker also got a 6-0, 6-0 first-round win over Sheridan’s Hyatt and Shaw, but Lake Hamilton’s Robinson and Condley tripped the Panther duo up 1-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinals.
In boys South singles action, Benton senior Noah Koch earned a first-round win, 6-0, 6-2, over Hot Springs’ Landon Samples before falling in a close one to Lake Hamilton’s Peter Bobnar (3-6, 6-4, 4-6).
In girls singles, senior Chloe Hamilton picked up a win over White Hall’s Mary Caroline Smykla before falling to Lakeside’s Julia Malone, the 5A South singles champ, 1-6, 1-6.
Benton’s Brayden Young would fall 1-6, 0-6 to Texarkana’s Ryan Wardlaw in the first round, while on the girls singles side, Paisley Hopkins fell 1-6, 5-7 to White Hall’s Dyla Dadlani in the opening match.