BENTON DOUBLES DUOS

From left, Benton tennis doubles players Elly Edmonson, Emma Young, Emma Browning and Lily Jessen are all smiles after qualifying for the 5A State Tournament at Lakeside in Hot Springs on Tuesday and Wednesday. The foursome will play at state on Monday, again at Lakeside.

The Benton Lady Panthers doubles tennis duos are heading to the 5A State Tournament Monday at Lakeside High School after both making it to the semifinals of the 5A South Conference Tournament this past Tuesday and Wednesday, again at Lakeside in Hot Springs.

