The Benton tennis team kicked off its season on the right foot with a 6-2 win over Sylvan Hills this past Tuesday at Tyndall Park in Benton. The Benton boys swept their matches, while the Lady Panthers split.
For the boys, junior Marcelles Nash and sophomore Blake Covert dominated their matches against the Bears, shutting their opponents out in singles play. Nash topped Keum Jaehoon 8-0, while Covert also won 8-0 over Tyson Payton.
The Panthers doubles teams also dominated their matches. Senior Nathan Williams and junior Luke Pelton downed Dylan Harper and Caleb Harper 8-1, while junior Peyton Shipp and senior Logan Davis shut out Hunter Otis and Jacob Felton 8-0. In junior varsity doubles action, Benton senior Hank Hertzfeld and junior Eli Rose won 6-2 over Carter Allen and Jacob Sierra.
In girls doubles play, Lady Panthers freshman Lily Jessen teamed up with senior Alyssa Carter for an 8-3 win over the Lady Bears, while Benton seniors Allison Hall and Shealyn Horton downed Sylvan Hills 8-4.
In JV doubles, senior Hannah Grace Fritz and Gracie Finley edged the Lady Bears 7-6, while Benton sophomore Emma Young and freshman Paisley Hopkins took a 6-4 win.
In girls singles play, the Lady Panthers dropped their two varsity matches, with junior Rylee Sisco falling 8-0 to JaLisa Berrieum and senior Erin Welch dropping an 8-5 decision to Lauren Raeke.
Benton’s match with Bryant Thursday at Tyndall was postponed and possibly canceled due to Hurricane Laura. Benton is back at it on Tuesday hosting Little Rock Christian before also hosting White hall at Tyndall on Thursday.