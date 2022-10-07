Benton volleyball seniors flex before playing the Cabot Lady Panthers on senior night Wednesday at Benton Arena. Top from left are seniors Gracie Aldebot, Claire Carter (manager), Henley Hooks and Abigail Lagemann. Kneeling from left are seniors Olivia Little, Emmaline Armstrong and Kenzie Garrett. The Lady Panthers are 21-0 on the season after beating Cabot 3-1.
After sweeping the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves to remain undefeated at 20-0 Tuesday, the No. 2 Benton Lady Panthers celebrated senior night Wednesday, though they did not get off to a great start. Of course Wednesday was no typical senior night as the Lady Panthers were taking on No. 4 Cabot, ranked by SBLive, of the 6A Central and the Lady Panthers from the north took the first set 25-23.
“I don’t know if senior night had something to do with it or not, but we just seemed out of sync,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said. “In that first set, we missed five serves. That’s not like us. We ended up missing 10 on the night and five of them were in the first set.
“I thought Cabot (12-6) did a very good job. They were strong in all aspects of the game. We had to play a lot of points. The points came really quick in that first set. Not much transition, both teams were siding out and we’re not used to that. We never got in a good rhythm, but it didn’t stop us from fighting.”
Falling just short in the first set, the Lady Panthers (21-0, 10-0 in 5A South) regrouped to take the next three and the win, defeating Cabot 25-19, 25-12 and 25-19.
Benton jumped on Cabot 6-1 in the second set, but Benton allowed Cabot to hang around. The Benton Lady Panthers jumped up 12-4 on their way to their third-set rout before again allowing Cabot to hang around in the fourth and final, but coming away with victory.
“You never relax until the last point because in volleyball they can always come back,” Shoppach explained. “You know the momentum can always switch. Even when you trust your kids, you can’t let your guard down. I did not let my guard down until the last point.”
Benton senior setter Kenzie Garrett stayed busy in the four-set match, putting up a season-high 38 assists, with fellow senior Emmaline Armstrong assisting on 11.
“Kenzie Garrett had a ton of assists,” Shoppach said. “Just playing three rotations, how did she get that many assists? That means her hitters really responded to her.”
The hitter giving the most response was senior Abigail Lagemann, leading the way with 17 kills. Senior Henley Hooks followed with 10 kills and 1.5 blocks, adding two assists, with junior Presley Pallette killing nine with a team-leading two blocks. Junior Khenedi Guest (one block) and sophomore Isabella Lagemann had eight kills apiece, junior Lexi Mahan had four and Garrett added three.
Senior libero Olivia Little led the way with 14 digs, Abigail Lagemann had 12, sophomore Delaney Cooper had 11 and Isabella Lagemann had 10 digs and two aces. Garrett added eight digs, Hooks had seven and junior Ellie Fergason had six digs.
In their 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-13, 25-16) over Lake Hamilton on the road Tuesday, Garrett led the way with 20 assists, with Hooks leading with nine kills, adding four assists and two aces. Guest had seven kills, with Pallette (2.5 blocks) and I. Lagemann adding six kills apiece. Mahan had four kills, with A. Lagemann (two aces) killing three.
Fergason led with 12 digs, Little had 11, Garrett and Cooper had nine each, A. Lagemann seven, and Hooks, sophomore Parker Sterns and I. Lagemann had five digs each.
The Lady Panthers played White Hall in more 5A South Conference play Thursday night. Benton swept White Hall in mid September in its first matchup.