BENTON SENIORS

Benton volleyball seniors flex before playing the Cabot Lady Panthers on senior night Wednesday at Benton Arena. Top from left are seniors Gracie Aldebot, Claire Carter (manager), Henley Hooks and Abigail Lagemann. Kneeling from left are seniors Olivia Little, Emmaline Armstrong and Kenzie Garrett. The Lady Panthers are 21-0 on the season after beating Cabot 3-1.

After sweeping the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves to remain undefeated at 20-0 Tuesday, the No. 2 Benton Lady Panthers celebrated senior night Wednesday, though they did not get off to a great start. Of course Wednesday was no typical senior night as the Lady Panthers were taking on No. 4 Cabot, ranked by SBLive, of the 6A Central and the Lady Panthers from the north took the first set 25-23.