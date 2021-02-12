MICELI TWINS

Benton seniors Gianna Miceli, left, and Anthony Miceli are all smiles after signing with the Hendrix College Warriors in Benton Wednesday with Benton Coach Mark Balisterri standing behind them. 

Benton senior golfers Gianna and Anthony Miceli both signed to continue their athletic and academic careers with Hendrix College on Wednesday in Benton. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you