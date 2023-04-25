SAM SUAREZ

Benton junior Sam Suarez, 10, competes in a match earlier this season. Suarez scored the winning goal with 27 seconds left in a 2-1 win over White Hall on the road on Friday. 

WHITE HALL – The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers picked up a sweep on the road over the White Hall Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs this past Friday in 5A South Conference action. Both the Benton boys and girls won by 2-1 scores to sweep the season series, with the Lady Panthers improving to 8-5 overall, 8-3 in the South, which is good for third in league play behind El Dorado (10-0) and Lakeside (9-3). 

