WHITE HALL – The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers picked up a sweep on the road over the White Hall Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs this past Friday in 5A South Conference action. Both the Benton boys and girls won by 2-1 scores to sweep the season series, with the Lady Panthers improving to 8-5 overall, 8-3 in the South, which is good for third in league play behind El Dorado (10-0) and Lakeside (9-3).
Benton edges Bulldogs for road sweep
- Tony Lenahan
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
