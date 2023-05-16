MARION – The Benton Lady Panthers will be going for their third straight 5A state championship on Saturday after edging the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs 1-0 in Saturday’s 5A State Tournament semifinals in Marion. The South No. 1 seed Lady Panthers cruised through the first two rounds, downing Central No. 4 seed Sylvan Hills 9-1 in Thursday’s first round before blanking West 3 seed Harrison 10-0 in Friday’s quarterfinals.
“We’re super excited,” said Benton Coach Heidi Cox. “It was a long week in Marion. We had stayed the night since Wednesday night so it was a long week. Just being able to handle adversity throughout the week and just being tired … it’s hard to be gone that way and that long, not sleeping in your own bed. But they handled it so well.”
Benton (28-4) now gets a rematch of last season’s 5A State Tournament title game as the Lady Panthers will play the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles (24-5) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Farris Field at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Benton came from behind to beat GCT 3-2 at Lady Panther Park in Benton last year to extend their then state record win streak to 64 in getting their second consecutive championship.
The key to Saturday’s semifinals victory, Benton’s 13th in a row, against the West No. 2 seed Lady Bulldogs was senior starting pitcher Alyssa Houston. Houston was a dropped third strike wild pitch away from a perfect game as she no-hit Greenwood in the 1-0 victory. She did not allow a walk and struck out 14 Lady Bulldogs in seven complete innings.
The Stanford signee Houston has most definitely saved her best for the last part of the season as she has not allowed a hit or run in her last 37.2 innings pitched, while walking just three in that span. Houston has also struck out 90 over those 37.2 frames and has four official no-hitters (five innings or more) in her past five games, while also throwing five hitless and scoreless innings against Harrison with the Lady Panthers giving up just one hit in that win. For the season, Houston has six official no-hitters, not to mention five others while pitching three innings or more in a game. She also had a perfect game against Sheridan in the South season finale.
“Greenwood did a fantastic job. They were really swinging a good back and Alyssa was just outstanding,” Cox said. “The support behind her, the defense ready to rock and being able to put the ball in play.”
While Houston has also led the Lady Panthers at the plate this season, she was 0 for 3 on Saturday despite some hard-hit balls and had to rely on her teammates for offense. They would get the one run needed in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sophomore Lydia Bethards singled to start before a pop out. Bethards went to second on freshman Cameron Culclager’s bunt single and junior AC Mitchell came through with an RBI double to plate Bethards for the 1-0 lead while Culclager went to third. Benton had runners at second and third with one out before Greenwood starter Tori Howard struck out the next batter and induced a pop out to get out of the inning.
The one run was all Houston needed, though, as she retired the final nine Bulldogs she faced from that point to clinch the win. In fact, Houston set down the final 15 Greenwood batters since her wild pitch allowed a runner in the top of the third.
“We needed that one run and so we secured it,” Cox said. “We had to depend on some other girls that got it done. I’m so proud of them.”
The Lady Panthers had eight hits in the win with Culclager 2 for 2 and senior Emily Reed 2 for 3 with a double. Bethards (run) and Mitchell (double, RBI) both went 1 for 3, with senior Addison Davis (stolen base) and Violet Mendez both going 1 for 2.
For Greenwood, Howard took the loss giving up the one run on those eight hits, striking out three in six innings.
The Lady Panthers will be facing a familiar foe in Saturday’s 5A championship game. Benton beat Greene County Tech 9-1 at home on May 4 before beating Sheridan to sweep the 5A South Conference. Benton pushed that state record win streak to 67 games this season before falling to rival Bryant, now in the 6A state title game, in the fourth contest of the season.
“I just want to get there now,” Cox said of the state championship. “We’re ready to play. Definitely we’re tired and needed a break, we kind of wish it was a little earlier so we can play. I’m so proud of them.”