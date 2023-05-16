BENTON SOFTBALL SEMIS

The Benton Lady Panthers celebrate after their 1-0 win over the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs Saturday in the 5A State Tournament semifinals in Marion. Benton senior Alyssa Houston threw another no-hitter as the Lady Panthers will look for their third straight 5A title Saturday in Conway when they get a championship rematch against Greene County Tech at 1 p.m.

MARION – The Benton Lady Panthers will be going for their third straight 5A state championship on Saturday after edging the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs 1-0 in Saturday’s 5A State Tournament semifinals in Marion. The South No. 1 seed Lady Panthers cruised through the first two rounds, downing Central No. 4 seed Sylvan Hills 9-1 in Thursday’s first round before blanking West 3 seed Harrison 10-0 in Friday’s quarterfinals. 

Tags

Recommended for you