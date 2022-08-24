PANTHER LOGO

After falling to the Greenbrier Lady Panthers the past two seasons, the Benton Lady Panthers looked to be avenging those losses easily after winning the first two sets Tuesday in Greenbrier to open the year. But, No. 4 ranked Greenbrier would regroup to tie it at 2-2 before No. 3 ranked Benton came away with the 3-2 win.

