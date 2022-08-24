After falling to the Greenbrier Lady Panthers the past two seasons, the Benton Lady Panthers looked to be avenging those losses easily after winning the first two sets Tuesday in Greenbrier to open the year. But, No. 4 ranked Greenbrier would regroup to tie it at 2-2 before No. 3 ranked Benton came away with the 3-2 win.
The Lady Panthers cruised early, beating Greenbrier 25-16 and 25-15 in sets one and two, but the Panthers from the north fought back to claim a 26-24 win in the third set, coming back again to a 25-23 victory in the fourth. Benton held on to a 15-13 win in the fifth and final set.
“One of their better players had blown a knee out the night before,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said of Greenbrier, “so it took them two sets to regroup and figure out how they were going to handle it and which direction they were going to go. I would say they figured it out in two sets.”
With junior middle hitter Khenedi Guest spiking it down with sets from senior Kenzie Garrett in the first two sets, it was senior Abigail Lagemann getting hot in the third and fourth sets, both of which the Lady Panthers led late before falling. Benton was up 24-22 in the third before Greenbrier came back for victory, also leading 23-20 in the fourth before succumbing.
“They’re (Greenbrier) loaded with seniors and we have four kids with varsity experience, basically,” Shoppach said. “I’m pleased with the team I’ve got, but we had to have some growing pains last night. The good thing is, ultimately we responded. In both of those sets, we did not fold for the next game.
“Abigail Lagemann really came on fire in the fourth and fifth set. She was swinging all night long, but she started getting kills with a little extra heat on it.
“Their lefty, Reese (Watters), she really showed out in the fourth and fifth sets. She and Abigail were going back and forth with each other.”
Lagemann led the way with 14 kills, 22 digs and two blocks, with senior Henley Hooks earning a triple double with 19 assists, 14 digs and 10 kills, leading Benton with three aces.
Garrett led the way with 23 assists, adding seven digs and two kills, with Guest adding 10 kills and a block. Sophomore Parker Stearns had seven kills, sophomore Isabella Lagemann had six, and junior Lexi Mahan four. Junior Ellie Fergason had nine digs, senior Olivia Little eight and sophomore Delaney Cooper had seven digs.
The Lady Panthers will test their mettle once again on Thursday, hosting the No. 2 Conway Lady Wampus Cats at Benton Arena. Benton will then head to Bryant on Friday for the Battle of the B-Towns.