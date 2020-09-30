In a match to determine which team would take the outright lead in the 5A Central Conference, the Benton Lady Panthers and Little Rock Christian Lady Warriors battled it out Tuesday night in Little Rock. Benton lost the first set and would get down 2-1 in a very tight match, but the Lady Panthers persevered to win the fourth and final set with senior Sakari Faulkner’s kill in the fifth set clinching the match.
Benton improved to 8-2 overall and a perfect 7-0 in the Central with the 3-2 (20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12) classic win, while Little Rock Christian (8-1, 6-1) suffered its first loss of the year.
“Each team would make a run and the other team would answer,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said. “I think we played four different lineups. We kept the kids in the same spot, we just rotated them around for different matchups with them. I was moving them around on the front row and the back row trying to get good matchups, also.”
After an inconsistent first three sets, the Lady Panthers turned it on the final two to claim victory. Benton especially was off to a good start in the final set as a kill from sophomore Henley Hooks assisted by junior Laci Bohannan started the match. A double block from senior Hannah Brewer and sophomore Abigail Lagemann, and an ace from junior Bissette Childress made it a 3-0 game and forced the Lady Warriors to take a timeout.
LRC would get a point from a kill by Caitlyn Chapple, but the Lady Panthers went on another 3-0 run, which included a kill by Faulkner, for the 6-1 lead. But, the Lady Warriors would go on a run of their own to make it a 6-5 game and the two teams battled the rest of the way. With Benton up 11-8 after a Bohannan kill assisted by sophomore Kenzie Garrett, LRC tied things up at 11-apiece after another Chapple kill, forcing Shoppach to take a timeout.
It was all Benton the rest of the way as kills from Brewer and Lagemann, a huge block for point by Lagemann and Faulkner’s set-ending kill gave the Lady Panthers victory.
The Lady Panthers kept their eye on the prize despite some distraction.
“They have their student section right behind the visitor’s bench,” Shoppach said. “It’s the way high school athletics should be, but you don’t want it to be too obnoxious either, and it wasn’t. With that said, we had to really focus.”
The Lady Panthers took a 6-2 lead in the first set after consecutive Brewer aces, but the Lady Warriors battled back to tie things at 9-9 and 11-11, helped by Benton service errors, before taking the lead for good on Katelyn White’s kill. A block by Bohannan and double block by Lagemann and Faulkner brought Benton within 15-14, but LRC went on a 7-1 run capped by Claire Hart’s kill for a 22-15 lead.
The Lady Panthers responded with a 5-0 run capped by a Brewer kill, but the damage had been done as the Lady Warriors dug up everything in sight for the 25-20 win.
“We were hitting the ball hard, but we were hitting it to them and they were able to get it up,” Shoppach said. “They had different things going on with their pace and we didn’t adjust to that.”
Though it was another close set in the second stanza, the Lady Panthers pretty much led throughout, getting up 15-7 after a Childress point. LRC followed with a 7-0 run capped by White’s ace to make it 15-14, but Benton responded and the Lady Warriors would get no closer with Bohannan’s kill ending the set for the 25-20 victory.
It was a back-and-forth affair in sets three and four as no team took more than a three-point lead in either one. LRC’s Harper Stokes would get a kill to end the third set for the Lady Warrior 25-23 win, with Lagemann ending the fourth set with a kill and 25-23 victory.
The Lady Panthers really hurt themselves in the third set with five service errors in the two-point game alone, with 15 errors in all five sets, but LRC returned the favor with errors of its own to balance it out.
“That can happen in closely contested matches,” Shoppach said. “We had to make more positive plays than negative plays.”
The Lady Panthers also readjusted in the later sets, going with finesse in many cases rather than raw power, which they have plenty of.
“I felt like the fourth and fifth set, we did a good job of moving the ball from 10 (foot line) to 10,” Shoppach said. “I also felt like we changed the pace of the game much better. We played smart instead of just trying to hammer the ball. I felt like they were getting a lot of those up. We made them think about where we were going to hit them.”
Bohannan had a good all-around match for the Lady Panthers, leading the way with 15 digs, picking up 16 assists, 11 kills, three solo blocks and an ace. Brewer led the way with 13 kills and three aces, adding 2.5 blocks and 12 digs. Garrett led Benton with 18 assists with three aces.
Lagemann had 12 kills, 2.5 blocks and an ace, and Hooks was solid down the stretch finishing with six kills and three assists. After Faulkner didn’t have a kill in the first two sets, she finished with five put downs and a block.
The Lady Panthers hit the road again to Beebe Thursday to take on the Lady Badgers in more 5A Central action.