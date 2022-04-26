Benton ekes by Cabot in 1-2 matchup

Benton senior Elana Scott throws a pitch in a recent game. Scott and junior Alyssa Houston combined for a no-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Cabot Monday in Benton.

The No. 1 Benton Lady Panthers eked by No. 2 Cabot Lady Panthers 1-0 in nonconference play in Benton Monday. The Lady Panthers threw a no-hitter in the win. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.