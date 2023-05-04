DAKOTA HOBSON

Benton senior third baseman Dakota Hobson gets ready to defend in a recent game. Hobson had the game-winning RBI in a 6-5 extra-inning win over Sheridan at Lady Panther Park in Benton Tuesday. 

BENTON – Edging the Sheridan Lady Jackets 6-5 in extra innings Tuesday in 5A South action, the Benton Lady Panthers now have a shot at clinching the South when they head to Sheridan on Friday in their conference finale. Tuesday’s win puts the Lady Panthers at 15-0 in the South, 22-4 overall, while Sheridan is now 13-1, playing Lakeside in a makeup game Thursday before hosting Benton Friday. 

Recommended for you