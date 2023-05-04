BENTON – Edging the Sheridan Lady Jackets 6-5 in extra innings Tuesday in 5A South action, the Benton Lady Panthers now have a shot at clinching the South when they head to Sheridan on Friday in their conference finale. Tuesday’s win puts the Lady Panthers at 15-0 in the South, 22-4 overall, while Sheridan is now 13-1, playing Lakeside in a makeup game Thursday before hosting Benton Friday.
Benton ekes by Jackets in extras
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Panthers clinch 2 seed for state
- Benton ekes by Jackets in extras
- Hornets roughed up in Central battle
- 'Not my king': UK republicans want coronation to be the last
- Showtime! UK readies pomp for King Charles III's coronation
- Benton School Board brings pay scale in line with LEARNS
- Former Panther taking talents to NFL
- Bauxite bombards Bulldogs in tuneup
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton High alum sends space worms to International Space Station, receives honors at A-State
- Benton Superintendent discusses Arkansas LEARNS
- Fake Elon Musk attempts to scam Benton woman
- Panthers clinch 2 seed for state
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Panthers smash competition at South meet
- Former Panther taking talents to NFL
- Benton School Board brings pay scale in line with LEARNS
- Benton teen receives golden ticket on American Idol
- Benton council creates position of Assistant City Attorney, increases salary of CFO
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.