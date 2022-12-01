ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston looks to shoot in a 49-36 loss to the Cabot Lady Panthers Tuesday at Benton Arena. Houston had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the loss. 

Though having an eight-point lead after one quarter, the Benton Lady Panthers would not be able to hold it against the Cabot Lady Panthers Tuesday at Benton Arena. Depth issues crept their way into Benton’s play and Cabot took advantage in giving the Lady Panthers their first loss of the season, a 49-36 final. 