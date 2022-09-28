PANTHER LOGO

After falling to Lake Hamilton on the road last Thursday for their second straight match loss, the Benton freshman Lady Panthers came back Monday to sweep Cabot South at Benton Arena in a very competitive match. Benton edged Cabot South 27-25 and 25-23 to improve to 11-3 overall, 7-3 in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference action. Cabot South drops to 3-7 in league play.

