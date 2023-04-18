BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers softball team would finish 2-1 in their host Benton Tournament, edging the Marion Patriots 4-3 before falling to Bentonville 4-0 Friday at Lady Panther Park, and then wrapped the competition on Saturday handling the Nashville Scrapperettes 10-5. The Lady Panthers move to 16-4 overall and stay at 10-0 in the 5A South Conference going into today’s league game with White Hall at home. First pitch is 4 p.m.
Benton goes 2-1 in host tourney
