BENTON CHAMP TROPHY

The Benton Lady Panthers take the 5A State Tournament championship trophy after defeating the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Lady Panther Park in the Benton Athletic Complex.

With Saturday night's 5A State Tournament championship game between the Benton Lady Panthers and Greene County Tech Golden Eagles suspended due to heavy thunderstorms with Greene County Tech up 2-1 in the fifth, the game resumed Sunday afternoon.

Benton would come back to claim a 3-2 win over the Golden Eagles for their second straight 5A title, second straight undefeated season and 64th straight win overall dating back to 2020's COVID canceled season.

BENTON CHAMP PIC

