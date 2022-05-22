With Saturday night's 5A State Tournament championship game between the Benton Lady Panthers and Greene County Tech Golden Eagles suspended due to heavy thunderstorms with Greene County Tech up 2-1 in the fifth, the game resumed Sunday afternoon.
Benton would come back to claim a 3-2 win over the Golden Eagles for their second straight 5A title, second straight undefeated season and 64th straight win overall dating back to 2020's COVID canceled season.
Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition Tuesday.