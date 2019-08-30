BENTON – The Benton Panthers golf team picked up their first victory of the year Thursday at Longhills Golf Course. Playing against North Little Rock and Catholic, the Panthers shot a 312, followed by the Rockets’ 324, with North Little Rock coming in with a 333.
“We played really good,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said. “When you have a guy that shoots under par and one that’s close to par, those third and fourth scorers make it a little easier when they’re in the low 80s.”
That guy that shot under par was senior Ethan Bearden, who came in with a 1-under 71 for medalist honors.
“Ethan has been playing really steady all year so far,” Balisterri said. “He’s been hovering around 74 and 76 and yesterday he just held it together and played really well.”
Senior Corbin Beard shot a 2-over 74 to take second place.
“Longhills isn’t the longest course, but when you play from the tips like we were, it’s challenging,” Balisterri said. “The par 5s are pretty easy, but you’ve got to be hitting it straight or you’re going to find trees. The biggest thing for us is we’re going out there and shooting, even my three, four and fives are all staying around low 80s, mid 80s and they’re being pretty consistent with that. And then my one and two, they’re within three or four strokes of every round they play.”
Senior Grant Berry shot an 83, junior Anderson Dingus an 84 and senior Max Bell shot an 86.
“Grant Berry has been pretty consistent between mid and low 80s,” Balisterri said. “Yesterday he shot an 83 and felt like he played really well, but his wedge shots weren’t where they needed to be.
“Dingus is right there, too. The other day in practice he had three or four birdies, he just has to get consistent. Yesterday he had three triple bogeys and still shot an 84.”
Claiming their first victory of the season with their best score of the year, things are looking up for the Panthers heading into Tuesday’s match at Hurricane Golf & Country Club against Bryant, North Little Rock and Lake Hamilton at 3 p.m.
“I’m really proud of them so far, they’re working hard,” Balisterri said of the Panthers. “By the end of the year if we can all get close to the 70s, and our one and two shooting low, you never know what can happen.”