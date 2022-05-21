Hold, please

Benton senior Riley Gilmore asks for time in the 5A State Championship game Saturday night at Benton. Due to storms, the game was suspended with Greene County Tech up 2-1 in the top of the fifth against the defending champion Lady Panthers. The game will resume at 2 p.m. today with full title game story in Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier.

The Benton Lady Panthers 5A State Tournament title game with the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles has been suspended due to thunderstorms Saturday night at Lady Panther Park in Benton. The game will resume at 2 p.m. Sunday in Benton with the Golden Eagles up 2-1 over the Lady Panthers in the top of the fifth inning.