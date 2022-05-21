The Benton Lady Panthers 5A State Tournament title game with the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles has been suspended due to thunderstorms Saturday night at Lady Panther Park in Benton. The game will resume at 2 p.m. Sunday in Benton with the Golden Eagles up 2-1 over the Lady Panthers in the top of the fifth inning.
featured
Benton, Greene County Tech title game suspended
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Benton, Greene County Tech title game suspended
- Lady Panthers vie for title vs. Golden Eagles
- Benton seniors look to finish what they started
- Man reportedly pulls knife on police during traffic stop
- Bauxite’s Baxley takes COY
- John 3:16 to hold Unity Fest
- Mountain bike park in the works in Benton
- 60 and Counting: Benton edges Bryant in extras to keep streak alive
Most Popular
Articles
- Man reportedly pulls knife on police during traffic stop
- Middleton announces death of Mark Middleton
- Woman killed in house fire
- Mountain bike park in the works in Benton
- John 3:16 to hold Unity Fest
- Bauxite’s Baxley takes COY
- Lady Panthers vie for title vs. Golden Eagles
- Benton seniors look to finish what they started
- Bryant man arrested in connection with Hope murder
- 60 and Counting: Benton edges Bryant in extras to keep streak alive
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.