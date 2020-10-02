After an excellent match win over the Little Rock Christian Lady Warriors on the road this past Tuesday to take sole possession of first place in the 5A Central, the Benton Lady Panthers didn’t have a letdown Thursday, again on the road, sweeping the Beebe Lady Badgers 3-0 in league play.
Benton handled Beebe 25-13, 25-12 and 25-12 to improve to 9-2 overall, 8-0 in the Central.
The Lady Panthers put forth a balanced effort in the win, with five players getting between four and seven kills on the night. Senior Sakari Faulkner led the way with those seven kills, with sophomore Abigail Lagemann adding six. Junior Laci Bohannan and sophomore Henley Hooks had five kills each, with senior Hannah Brewer adding four. Sophomore Gracie Aldebot also had two kills in the sweep, as did senior Katie Strickland.
Brewer and Bohannan both had nine digs to lead the way, with Strickland and sophomore Kenzie Garrett adding eight apiece. Junior Bissette Childress had seven digs, with Lagemann digging up six.
Bohannan and Childress each had two service aces on the night, with Brewer and Strickland adding one each. Faulkner also led the way with 2.5 blocks, Lagemann had two, Bohannan 1.5 and Brewer one.
Benton is back in action Tuesday when the Lady Panthers host the Hall Lady Warriors at Benton Arena.