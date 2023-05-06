BENTON SENIORS

The Benton Lady Panthers softball team celebrated senior night last Friday at Lady Panther Park. From left is Head Coach Heidi Cox, senior Violet Mendez, Dakota Hobson, Emily Reed, Alyssa Houston, Addison Davis, Mallory Crosby and Jaycee McCormack, assistant coach Brittany Dorsey, senior managers Claire Carter and Laney Freehand, and assistant coach Chris Murphree. The Lady Panthers will look for their third straight 5A state title when they begin play in the state tournament this week starting Thursday. 

BENTON – Getting quality nonconference competition before Friday’s 5A South Conference finale with the Sheridan Yellowjackets to determine the conference championship, the Benton Lady Panthers more than handled the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles Thursday in a 2022 5A State Tournament title game rematch, winning 9-1 for their ninth straight victory. Benton defeated the Lady Eagles 3-2 last season for its second straight state title.

