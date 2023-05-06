BENTON – Getting quality nonconference competition before Friday’s 5A South Conference finale with the Sheridan Yellowjackets to determine the conference championship, the Benton Lady Panthers more than handled the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles Thursday in a 2022 5A State Tournament title game rematch, winning 9-1 for their ninth straight victory. Benton defeated the Lady Eagles 3-2 last season for its second straight state title.
Benton handles Eagles in rematch
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
