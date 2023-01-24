Benton senior Zayyah Bufford takes a shot in a game earlier this season. Bufford led the Lady Panthers with 15 points and four assists in a 64-45 win, Benton’s sixth in a row, over Lakeside this past Friday in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS – Taking on the Lakeside Lady Rams on the road this past Friday, the Benton Lady Panthers had little trouble in stretching its win streak to six in 5A South Conference play. The Lady Panthers remained perfect in league play, downing the Lady Rams 64-45, improving to 8-0 in the South, 16-3 overall.
The Lady Panthers wasted little time in showing their dominance Friday with senior Alyssa Houston’s bucket putting Benton up 12-2 with about two and a half minutes left in the first quarter.
Benton senior Presley Chism had consecutive layups assisted by senior Zayyah Bufford, and after a Ram bucket, Bufford put Benton up 18-6 with a basket with three seconds left, taking the 12-point lead into the second stanza.
“We got off to a good start and things flowed well for us,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said. “Defense was up and down a little bit at times, but overall very proud of our effort, very proud of the start we got off to.”
Houston scored a bucket to start the second quarter before Lakeside’s Amelia Rogers responded with one, but Bufford hit back-to-back threes to put the Lady Panthers up 26-8 with 6:02 left until intermission. A three by senior Addison Davis and a bucket by junior Ashley Wallace assisted by Houston had Benton up 34-12 with 1:22 left before Lady Rams senior forward Allie Pollock hit two straight baskets for the 34-16 contest at the half.
It was more of the same in the third as Houston’s offensive rebound and put back had Benton up 43-24 midway through the quarter, and after Pollock had an and-1 bucket to make it 45-29, the Lady Panthers finished the quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 51-29 going into the fourth.
The Lady Panthers pushed their lead to 26, 56-30, with 5:57 to go before the Lady Rams (9-7, 5-3) made a run to cut it to 15, but Benton would hold on the rest of he way.
“Tough place to come and play,” Chumley said. “They (Lady Rams) were good enough to hang around, make some plays and stay in it, but we did a good job closing them out.”
Bufford led the Lady Panthers with 15 points and four assists, with Houston adding 13 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. Senior Madison McIntire had 12 points and five rebounds, with Chism scoring 10 to put four in double digits.
“We’re balanced like that,” Chumley said. “It just makes our team better.”
Davis hit three 3-pointers for nine points, with Wallace adding three points and sophomore McCartney Asher two. For Lakeside, Pollock had a game-high 20 points, with Rogers scoring 17.
The Lady Panthers shot 25 of 49 (51 percent) from the field, including 10 of 21 (48 percent) from deep. Benton had 12 assists and 11 steals against just six turnovers.
The Lady Panthers play next on Friday, traveling to El Dorado to take on the Lady Wildcats (10-10, 5-3).
“We’re where we want to be, at the top,” Chumley said. “We just have to work harder. We know everybody is going to come after us. We seem to be the team in the league that can win it, we just have to stay after it. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot.”