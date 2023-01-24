ZAYYAH BUFFORD

Benton senior Zayyah Bufford takes a shot in a game earlier this season. Bufford led the Lady Panthers with 15 points and four assists in a 64-45 win, Benton’s sixth in a row, over Lakeside this past Friday in Hot Springs. 

HOT SPRINGS – Taking on the Lakeside Lady Rams on the road this past Friday, the Benton Lady Panthers had little trouble in stretching its win streak to six in 5A South Conference play. The Lady Panthers remained perfect in league play, downing the Lady Rams 64-45, improving to 8-0 in the South, 16-3 overall. 

