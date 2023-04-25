LYDIA BETHARDS

Benton sophomore Lydia Bethards makes contact in a game earlier this season. The Lady Panthers beat White Hall 9-2 this past Friday on the road. 

WHITE HALL – The Benton Lady Panthers eased their way to a 9-2 victory over the White Hall Lady Bulldogs in 5A South Conference play this past Friday on the road to improve to 18-4 overall, 12-0 in league play, which is first. 

Tags

Recommended for you