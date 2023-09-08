BENTON – After hanging with the five-time 7A state champion Bryant Hornets through three quarters before falling in the Salt Bowl and then enjoying a bye last week, the Benton Panthers are back at it tonight. The Panthers begin 6A East Conference action on the road in Sherwood, taking on the Sylvan Hills Bears.
The Panthers (0-1) pummeled the Bears (0-1) 58-24 last year in Benton and Sylvan Hills opened this season with a 20-0 shutout loss to 5A Central’s Maumelle Hornets to open the year. The Bears also had a bye last week in preparation for the Panthers.
While the Panthers are picked to win the East, per Hooten’s, Sylvan Hills is expected to be better and finish fifth this season after finishing 3-7 last year for a seventh-place showing. The Bears also have a new coach in Jason Houle, but return just eight starters from last year’s squad.
“They’re a team that has some athletes, but they’re transitioning to a new offense and you can tell they’re struggling with some timing and understanding with what they’re trying to get accomplished,” Benton Head Coach Brad Harris said. “But they’ve got some good players. They’ll be tough, they’re going to play us tough looking for their first conference win.”
Sylvan Hills had a tough time sledding in their season-opener, gaining just 189 total yards while turning the ball over four times. Maumelle played much cleaner, not turning the ball over once and gaining 321 total yards on the Bears.
While Sylvan Hills is not big, they are fast and have dangerous guys at skill positions.
“Ty Hampton is a very athletic sophomore,” Harris said of the Bears QB. “You can tell he’s a sophomore the way he plays, up and down with some stuff. He can run, throws well. It’s his first year in a Spread system because they’ve been in that flex-bone for years. Once he gets comfortable, they’re going to be pretty good.”
The Panthers also have to look out for Sylvan Hills running back duo.
“They’ve got two running backs that are athletic, not real big,” Harris said. “Cleo Penn is really fast and can run. He had 47 yards on 14 carries (vs. Maumelle). No. 21, Malachi Sherwin, is almost identical size-wise, but really quick. You have to keep them bottled up because they can take it to the house on you. They’ve got some speed.”
Harris is hopeful the Panther defense can exploit the Bears small offensive line with just one starter back.
“They’re going to get better, but let’s not make it against us,” the Coach said.
Benton’s bye week did not start well after falling 35-6 to Bryant in the Salt Bowl. Benton was down just 7-6 at the half and 14-6 after three quarters before things unraveled in the fourth.
“It wasn’t the best one we had,” Harris said of the bye week. “We had some motivational problems, I think. Didn’t practice real well the first two days, but got after the next couple of days. It was an up and down week. We picked it up this week.”
The Panthers will also be without some key cogs against the Bears tonight. Senior starting 4-star running back Braylen Russell and senior backup running back and starting safety Chris Barnard are both out with high-ankle sprains suffered in the Salt Bowl.
“We’re going to miss Braylen and Chris Barnard, both,” Harris said. “That’s tough for us. Chris has the same injury. They’ve both been in boots the last couple of weeks. We don’t want them to re-injure that thing this week and be out another two or three weeks.”
With Russell and Barnard unavailable, the Panthers will look to a running back by committee tonight.
“You’re going to see three different guys at running back,” Harris said. “Quenton Godley is going to start. He’s looked good, just stuck behind good guys. We’re going to bring O’Marcus King over from defense, Kyron Wells. It’ll be a running back by committee based on what we need. We’re confident in those guys. We have all our offensive line.”
Senior linebacker Alvin Allen (shoulder) and junior receiver Elias Payne will also not play in Sherwood tonight. Payne, out since the summer, should be cleared to play next week.
“Maddox Davis is going to be a huge target for us,” Harris said of his receivers. “(Sophomores) Will Carter and Karson Collatt are going to have to be big; Bronson Coolis.”
Senior quarterback Cline Hooten will start again, according to Harris, but just like in the Salt Bowl, sophomore Drew Davis will also see time under center.
“Cline will start, but Drew is practicing real well,” the Coach said.
Missing the Salt Bowl, senior Gary Rideout returns in the secondary vs. Sylvan Hills.
Tonight’s game begins at 7 p.m. at Bear Stadium in Sherwood. For those who cannot make it to Sherwood, broadcast will be on the Benton Football Network on YouTube with Jim Gardner, Terry Benham and Rob Pepper calling the game. Pregame begins at 6:30 p.m.