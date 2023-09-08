O'MARCUS KING

Benton junior O’Marcus King, 4, celebrates after intercepting a pass in the Salt Bowl two weeks ago in Little Rock. King will see some time in the backfield tonight when the Panthers open the 6A East Conference against Sylvan Hills in Sherwood.

BENTON – After hanging with the five-time 7A state champion Bryant Hornets through three quarters before falling in the Salt Bowl and then enjoying a bye last week, the Benton Panthers are back at it tonight. The Panthers begin 6A East Conference action on the road in Sherwood, taking on the Sylvan Hills Bears. 

QUENTON GODLEY

Benton sophomore Drew Davis, 7, hands off to junior running back Quenton Godley, 9, in the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Aug. 26. 

