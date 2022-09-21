ABIGAIL LAGEMANN

Benton senior Abigail Lagemann, right, and junior Khenedi Guest go up for a double block in a 3-0 sweep over Lakeside Tuesday in Hot Springs. The Lady Panthers defeated Brookland 3-1 in North Little Rock on Tuesday.

Taking on a top-10 team in the state in nonconference action, the SBLive No. 2 Benton Lady Panthers battled to a 3-1 win over the No. 7 Brookland Lady Bearcats Monday at the 501 Volley Practice Facility in North Little Rock.