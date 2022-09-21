Taking on a top-10 team in the state in nonconference action, the SBLive No. 2 Benton Lady Panthers battled to a 3-1 win over the No. 7 Brookland Lady Bearcats Monday at the 501 Volley Practice Facility in North Little Rock.
“It was the way volleyball was supposed to be,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said of the excellent competition. “Back and forth, they would make some runs … we shouldn’t have let them make some of the runs they made. We’ve got to learn to stop that stuff.”
The Lady Panthers, improving to 12-0 overall this year, eked by the Bearcats 27-25 in the first set before handling Brookland 25-12 in the second and looking like they were on their way to a sweep. The Bearcats battled back for a 28-26 win before Benton held them off 30-28 in the fourth and final set.
“One of the things I told (Lady Panthers) them after the second set was, ’It takes three, ladies, and this is a championship-caliber team. I expect them to answer. We have to answer back,’” Shoppach said.
“We played well, just not well enough. We had all four matches in hand. We had a separation point-wise, we were just not able to finish them, and that goes to the type of caliber team we were playing across the net.”
While the Lady Panthers have cruised in 5A South Conference play at 5-0 (all sweeps), it was good to get that kind of competition against the 4A state runner-up Bearcats.
“That’s why we scheduled them, because we want to know what that feels like,” Shoppach said of the competition.
Senior two-time All-State selection Abigail Lagemann was big at the net and on defense, leading the Lady Panthers with 18 kills and 14 digs, adding 2.5 blocks and two aces while going 16 of 16 on her serves.
“Abigail’s weren’t dominating kills,” Shoppach said. “They were, ‘I know where to hit the ball to get a kill.’ She hit it in the right spots at the right times.”
Junior middle hitter Presley Pallette had a career night, adding 11 kills and two blocks.
“I told them when we put middles in we need them to hit, we don’t need them tip,” Shoppach said. “She (Pallette) took it to heart and went right at them.”
Three other Benton players almost got double-digit kills with junior Khenedi Guest adding nine with a team-leading four blocks, senior Henley Hooks and sophomore Isabella Lagemann added eight kills each, with sophomore Parker Stearns getting four kills.
Benton senior setter Kenzie Garrett led the Lady Panthers at the service line, going 28 of 29 with a team-leading six aces. Garrett stepped up when it was unknown if she could play at all Monday.
“We weren’t sure she was going to be able to play when we were having our walk-through,” Shoppach explained. “She tweaked something in her back and it was bad. Ms. Alicia (Rasburry, athletic trainer) said one leg and one hip was an inch higher than the other one. She was in pain. We got there and got loose, Ms. Alicia worked on her some and ended up getting to play. It made a big difference.”
Senior Olivia Little would add 12 digs, Garrett had 11, Isabella Lagemann nine, and junior Ellie Fergason and sophomore Delaney Cooper added eight digs apiece.
Monday’s was a big win, but the Lady Panthers had little time to celebrate as they faced the Lakeside Lady Rams, also undefeated on the season at 11-0, 5-0 in the South, Tuesday in Hot Springs. Results will be in Thursday’s edition.
“When we scheduled them (Brookland) we were looking at dates and that was the only date we came up with,” Shoppach said of Monday. “We knew we would have to turn around and play Lakeside, and Heidi (Cox, assistant coach) and I decided it was worth it, go for it. It will be similar to a state championship, state tourney run, so let’s put it together. (Coach Nancy) Rodriguez at Brookland was for it, so we were able to work that out.”