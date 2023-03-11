BENTON – With last year’s Big Red Series scrapped due to weather, the Benton and Bryant baseball and softball squads will be in Benton today for the Big Red Classic, with both the rival softball and baseball teams playing at 1 p.m. at the Benton Athletic Complex. 

MALLORY CROSBY

Benton senior Mallory Crosby takes a cut in a win over Vilonia last week. The No. 1 team in the state Lady Panthers host rival Bryant Lady Hornets today at 1 p.m. at Lady Panther Park in Benton. 
ALY WHITE

Bryant junior Aly White competes in an 11-0 win over Beebe as White combined with junior Kadence Armstrong on a no-hitter. The Lady Hornets hit the road to Benton today to take on the two-time defending 5A state champs at Lady Panther Park. First pitch is 1 p.m. 
MYLES JOHNSON

Bryant Hornets Justen Myles, 24, and Grant Johnson are all smiles during a win over Bentonville West in the FCA Classic at Everett Field at Panther Stadium. Bryant heads to Benton to take on the Panthers at 1 p.m. in the Big Red Classic. 
CAIDAN PHILLIPS

Benton senior Caidan Phillips slides in a win over Bentonville West during the FCA Classic at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton. The Panthers take on rival Bryant Hornets in today’s Big Red Classic with first pitch at 1 p.m.

