Bryant junior Aly White competes in an 11-0 win over Beebe as White combined with junior Kadence Armstrong on a no-hitter. The Lady Hornets hit the road to Benton today to take on the two-time defending 5A state champs at Lady Panther Park. First pitch is 1 p.m.
Benton senior Caidan Phillips slides in a win over Bentonville West during the FCA Classic at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton. The Panthers take on rival Bryant Hornets in today’s Big Red Classic with first pitch at 1 p.m.
Bryant Hornets Justen Myles, 24, and Grant Johnson are all smiles during a win over Bentonville West in the FCA Classic at Everett Field at Panther Stadium. Bryant heads to Benton to take on the Panthers at 1 p.m. in the Big Red Classic.
BENTON – With last year’s Big Red Series scrapped due to weather, the Benton and Bryant baseball and softball squads will be in Benton today for the Big Red Classic, with both the rival softball and baseball teams playing at 1 p.m. at the Benton Athletic Complex.
While the baseball teams were not able to make up that game last year, the two-time 5A state champion Lady Panthers and 6A semifinalist Lady Hornets played an epic extra-inning affair in Bryant right before the state tournaments, with Benton edging the Lady Hornets 4-3 in 11 innings.
Then freshman and now Lady Panther sophomore Lydia Bethards plated the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th and now senior two-time All-State selection and Gatorade Player of the Year Alyssa Houston pitched out of trouble in the bottom of the frame to seal the victory.
Benton’s win over Bryant was their 60th in a row at the time and go into today’s game with a confirmed 66-game win streak, not counting Friday’s 5A South Conference contest against Texarkana, with a win Friday making it 67 in a row. Benton, SBLive’s preseason No. 1 team in the state, defeated Texarkana 16-3 on Tuesday and opened the season with an 11-1 win over Vilonia. Benton, coached by 5A Softball Coach of the Year and Overall Arkansas Coach of the Year Heidi Cox, also returns All-Conference selection Addison Davis.
Coach Lisa Dreher’s Lady Hornets, though, gave Benton one of its toughest challenges as they return seven starters from last year’s semifinals squad, including All-Staters Abby Gentry and Aly White. Gentry broke six school records as a junior last year and is batting .833 with two homers and five RBIs through the season’s first two games, both wins, including a no-hitter thrown by White and junior Kadence Armstrong. Bryant was SBLive preseason ranked No. 4 in the 6A and also return All-Conference selections Emma Bonvillain, Macy Hoskins and Kallee Nichols.
While the baseball teams missed out on last season’s game, the Hornets hold the most recent upperhand, defeating the Panthers 4-2 in 2021.
Coach Travis Queck’s Hornets, ranked preseason seventh in 6A, have started the season hot at 5-0, including sweeping through the FCA Classic in Benton. On average, Bryant has outscored this season’s opponents by 8.0 to 3.0, not allowing more than four runs in any contest. The Hornets also return three All-Conference selections in Gideon Motes, Grant Johnson and Jordan Knox, with a lot of young talent to boot.
Starting the season 14-0 a year ago, the Mark Balisterri coached Panthers won their first two contests this season, a 5-1 win over Russellville and 5-2 victory over Bentonville West, but have lost two straight, 9-8 to Catholic and 11-6 to Texarkana, while also hosting Texarkana last night.
The Panthers, ranked preseason fifth in 5A, also return seven starters and most of their pitching from a season ago, including All-Stater Jake Jones, and All-Conference selections Brooks Lane, Caiden Phillips, Dalton Adair and Logan Hope.
First pitches for the Big Red Classic today at Lady Panther Park and Everett Field at Panther Stadium are 1 p.m. in Benton.