SHERIDAN - Needing a win Friday in the 5A South Conference season-finale, the Benton Lady Panthers picked up that victory in emphatic fashion against rival Sheridan Lady Jackets on the road. Benton senior Alyssa Houston pitched a perfect game in a 13-0 rout over the Lady Jackets, with Benton’s win clinching another conference championship and perfect South record at 16-0 and will take the No. 1 South seed into this week’s 5A State Tournament in Marion. The Lady Panthers (24-4) will be going for their third straight championship. It was Benton’s third straight perfect conference showing.
Benton, Houston perfect to finish league action
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
