With the Benton and Bryant junior varsity golf squads teeing off vs. another Thursday at Longhills Golf Course in Benton, the JV Panthers would defeat their rival JV Hornets by 21 strokes, winning 186 to 207.
Benton JV tops Bryant at Longhills
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
