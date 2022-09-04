Former Benton Panther All-State quarterback, Arkansas Razorback and NFL safety Jerry Moore came to Benton recently to check out the Benton Athletic Memorial Museum, where he was inducted into the Benton Wall of Fame in 1997, a year after his father J.P. Moore, another Benton legend, was inducted, and took time to talk about his past and present.
Moore began with how his love of football evolved.
“I always liked sports and my dad was a great athlete,” Jerry Moore said. “He encouraged me to get into athletics and the first sport I played was baseball. I was a good baseball player, but then that evolved into football when we were living … I’m not sure where, we traveled around a lot. But one of the places we lived had a 6-man football team. We wore store-bought helmets and shoulder pads and jeans and tennis shoes. That’s how it all started. I just loved the game and loved contact.”
The younger Moore said his father played for the Panthers in 1939, setting school records in track and field and football, including running a 9.8 seconds in the 100-yard dash, “on a cinder track with no starting blocks,” Jerry Moore said. “He was a really great athlete.”
There was no doubt the younger Moore came from good pedigree, but he did not want to come to Benton at first when J.P. was stationed at The Pentagon before deciding to retire in 1966.
“We moved every three or four years,” Moore explained of his father’s service. “We were living in northern Virginia. Dad was stationed at The Pentagon. He was wanting to retire and it just so happened it was before my senior year. He did and wanted to move home to Benton. I had been traveling all my life. Coming up on my senior year, it was difficult to leave my senior year.
“I wanted to stay in Virginia. My dad did not. My baseball coach wanted me to stay and even offered up his house to stay with he and his wife my senior year. When he proposed that to my dad, he said, ‘My son is going to play football in Benton, Arkansas,’ so that was the end of that. That’s what we did.”
It worked out pretty well for the senior and the Panthers football team as they finished 8-3, with losses to powerhouses Central and Pine Bluff.
“We had a good football team and had a good coach, Coach Winkie May,” Moore explained. “People in Benton were great to me. People didn’t move into Benton that often, probably, so it was new to everybody to have someone move in, particularly somebody who played football, but it couldn’t have been better. All the people at school, my teammates, it was a really good experience.”
Moore recalls an excellent game he had his senior year with the Panthers in which he had four interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and also ran for two more and throwing for one touchdown against the Catholic Rockets on his way to an All-State season and offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks. Of course, with J.P., despite not going to Arkansas in college, was still a Hogs fan and it was pretty much a no-brainer for Jerry to go there at the time.
“We were Razorbacks fans wherever I went and dad had strong ties to Arkansas,” Moore said. “He loved Arkansas. He actually wanted me to go to Arkansas.
“Dad went to Vanderbilt but that was when Arkansas was not as prominent in the state as they are now. I don’t think they were actually as great as they were later on. Vanderbilt was actually pretty good. Bear Bryant (Hall of Fame coach at Alabama) was one of their assistant coaches and he catered to my grandmother. She loved him and she told my dad, ‘I don’t care where you go, as long as you go to Vanderbilt. Or as long as you go with that man.’”
A quarterback in high school, Moore was recruited as a QB in college, too, but that changed when Moore realized he probably would not see much time under center.
“I went up there as a quarterback and was recruited as a quarterback,” he explained. “We get up there and freshman didn’t play on the varsity, as I guess you’d call it. I was a quarterback and Bill Montgomery was a quarterback and I wasn’t getting as much playing time as I would have liked. I was also playing cornerback. And then the spring of my freshman year, it was apparent the coaches liked Bill Montgomery a lot and I thought my future would be probably be better as a defensive back, which I had played before and liked. So I asked Coach Johnson to move me. I had the idea I wasn’t going to be the first choice and they moved me.”
Playing for the Hogs from 1968 through 1970, changing positions was not a bad decision, at all. Moore played his way into getting drafted in the fourth round, 89th overall, of the NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. Though according to the Bears’ assistant coach Abe Gibron (who would become head coach the next season), it would have been sooner if not for his Senior Bowl performance, in which he was not 100 percent.
“I had gone down to the Senior Bowl and we had four defensive backs from different schools and one of us had to play cornerback, and none of us were going to play cornerback in the pros,” Moore explained. “We were safeties. I was one of the guys who got to play corner and one of their main receivers was J.D. Hill (who ended up being the fourth pick overall in the ’71 draft) out of Arizona State. J.D. ran like a 4.3 40 and I was coming off of an injury from the Rice game late in the season, a thigh injury, and it wasn’t well, but I was so flattered to go to the Senior Bowl that I just wanted to go.
“When I went to camp during my rookie year, Abe Gibron, our defensive coordinator, told me … and the next year he was the head coach. He called me ‘Jerry Moore, Jerry Moore,’ he said, “Jerry Moore, we were going to draft you in the first round until we saw you play in the Senior Bowl and you ended up in the fourth round.”
With hindsight being 20-20, it probably wasn’t the best decision to play in the prestigious Senior Bowl, but it was still a great honor.
“What I really needed was a mentor,” Moore said. “A coach, a mentor, somebody to tell me what I needed to do, an agent even telling me, ‘You’re not right. They’re going to have a lot of great receivers at this game and the best thing for you to do is not play. Just tell the coaches you’re not ready.’ That’s what I should have done. The Senior Bowl was a big deal. In the long term it probably wasn’t a good decision.”
When the draft to come around, it was not like it is today, according to Moore.
“It was different back in the day because they didn’t have all the hoopla about the draft,” he said. “I don’t remember how they did it, but I know they didn’t do it like they do now. I just got a telephone call in my dorm room and it was a guy from the Bears telling me they drafted me.”
Moore would play for the Bears for two seasons, including being given the Brian Piccolo Award, given to one Bears rookie and one veteran who best exemplifies the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor of the late Bears running back, before traded to the New Orleans Saints.
“It was great. I had a swell time,” Moore said. “I loved Chicago and had actually been a Bears fan. It was a great experience playing with Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers (both NFL Hall of Famers), getting to know those guys. I think I played well and had a good rookie season. I was voted by my teammates the Brian Piccolo Award. It was nice.
Moore talked about playing with the two NFL Hall-of-Famers.
“Butkus was the most intimidating person I ever met and of course maybe the greatest linebacker ever,” he said. “He was always playing tricks and messing with people, messing with their mind. The opponents were the same way. He just had an aura about him. He was a great player and intimidation was probably a part of that.”
“Gale was a great guy, too, but he was quieter. He wasn’t as outspoken as Butkus and some other guys. It was toward the end of his career. He had a short career because of knee injuries. The first year I was there he didn’t play and my second year he played some. He wasn’t himself because of the knee injuries.”
Playing as a free safety with the Bears, Moore moved to strong safety with the Saints, bulking up to about 220 pounds on his 6-3 frame. He played two years for the Saints before retiring from the game.
“It was great, I loved it,” he said of his time in New Orleans. “We had a good team. We didn’t win as many games as I hoped we would, but I enjoyed New Orleans. I liked the city, the people down there and the teammates were good.”
Moore moved back to central Arkansas after retiring from the NFL to be closer to his father, who was in bad health, and would get into sales as an occupation.
“I was in sales,” he said. “Worked in a truck line, for several different truck lines in sales for years, primarily in Little Rock. I worked in Little Rock and then traveled five states.”
Now retired for eight years, the 73-year-old Moore had a scare not too long ago, which gave him some perspective.
“I had this open-heart surgery September 26, 2021,” he said. “I kind of let myself go. I was out of shape and heart surgery was a real difficult process to get through. I turned the corner … the cardiologist was wanting me to eat right, exercise … so that was one of the great things about having the surgery. I started eating right. I eat primarily chicken, no fried foods and green vegetables.
“I lost 35 pounds after the surgery but I just looked awful. I looked like I was dead. I committed myself to working out and getting back. It’s something that I’ve done all my life and kind of lost my way with it. I started working out again, walking and lifting weights and I continue to do that. A lot of my day is devoted to working out.”
Moore also visits his mother Marilyn, no doubt visiting her this past Saturday for her 100th birthday.
“I also go see my mother,” Moore said. “She’s 99 and will be 100 September 3. I feel like I’m a caregiver for my mom and working out is very important to me (walks 5 miles a day and lifts weights every other day). I just have been real focused about it and dedicated. She’s just awesome. She’s a great mom. I love my mom a lot.
“She met my dad on a field trip. My uncle, Kennon, was a school teacher in Forrest City, Arkansas, and was having a field trip to Hot Springs. So he called my dad and asked him if he would like to go on the trip. I guess dad said yeah, they stopped in Benton and that’s how he met my mom.”
Moore is very appreciative of his wing at the Benton Athletic Memorial Museum.
“Benton’s been a big part of my families’ life,” he said. “The museum is really nice, really cool, I like it a lot.
“I’m just honored. This is really nice and prominently displayed here in the front. (BAMM Executive Director) Donnie (Burks) talked about little kids coming in and putting the Chicago Bears helmet on. I got happy about that.”