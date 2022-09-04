JERRY MOORE

Former Benton Panthers All-State selection, Arkansas Razorback and NFL player Jerry Moore sits on his ‘Jerry Moore Chair’ at the Benton Athletic Memorial Museum recently. Moore talked about his life, from his football plahying days to having heart surgery.

Former Benton Panther All-State quarterback, Arkansas Razorback and NFL safety Jerry Moore came to Benton recently to check out the Benton Athletic Memorial Museum, where he was inducted into the Benton Wall of Fame in 1997, a year after his father J.P. Moore, another Benton legend, was inducted, and took time to talk about his past and present.

Former Benton quarterback and Arkansas Razorback Jerry Moore tackles a Green Bay Packers player while with the Chicago Bears.
Former Benton Panther Jerry Moore attempts to tackle O.J. Simpson while a member of the New Orleans Saints during the 1970s.