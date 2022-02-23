ADDISON DAVIS

Benton junior Addison Davis, 21, competes in a game earlier this season. Davis scored eight points in a 52-36 win over Sylvan Hills in Sherwood Tuesday.

The Benton Lady Panthers clinched the No. 3 Central seed with a 52-36 victory over the Sylvan Hills Lady Bears Tuesday in Sherwood. Read full story in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

