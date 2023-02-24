BENTON – The undoubtedly best team in the state over the past two seasons with two straight 5A state championships and taking a state record 64-game win streak into this year, the Benton Lady Panthers will have a lot of new faces as they attempt to go for a 3-peat.
Benton Coach Heidi Cox was named the AAA 5A Softball Coach of the Year, including the Overall Coach of the Year in girls sports, and was also Arkansas All Preps Softball Coach of the Year for Benton’s run.
“It’s really special for us,” Cox said of Benton’s success. “It’s been a special two years. The streak has been a surreal thing and has been awesome.”
While giving much of the credit for those honors to assistant coaches Chris Murphree and Brittany Dorsey, Cox will have some spots to fill on the field after All-State selections Elana Scott and Shelby Samples graduated, and All-Conference seniors Gracie Redmon, Riley Gilmore and Aubree Goodnight departed.
The Lady Panthers do return the best player in the state, though. All Preps Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year Alyssa Houston returns for her senior season after going 13-0 in the circle with an 0.49 ERA and striking out 176 batters in 85.1 innings. Houston also hit .407 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs and has signed with Stanford to play Division I softball at the next level.
Benton also returns All-Conference selection Addison Davis after hitting .306 with 21 runs and 18 RBIs while playing a solid second base.
The problem for Cox is Houston, also an All-State basketball player, and Davis, her two returning postseason honorees, are playing basketball for the 23-3 Lady Panthers, which are 5A South Conference champions and could go deep in the postseason. Despite their absence from the softball team, Cox and the Lady Panther Park players are their to support them and the Benton hardwood players.
“What an exciting time for them,” Cox said. “We wish the best for them, too. We hope they make a run and be there at the end. We’re going to be rooting. If they are, we’re going to be there in the stands.”
The Lady Panthers do return two other starters in senior outfielder Emily Reed and sophomore Lydia Bethards, expected to play third or shortstop. Bethards hit .329 with seven doubles, 18 runs and 18 RBIs as a freshman.
Also seeing some playing time last season are seniors Mallory Crosby (pitcher/outfield) and Dakota Hobson (shortstop, third, centerfield, catcher), though Hobson is dealing with an injury.
New faces on the field this season include senior catcher Violet Mendez, senior first baseman Jaycee McCormack, freshman Cameron Culclager, freshman AC Lackey, freshman Azzy Morrow, freshman Caroline Hicks, sophomore Addisyn Chism and junior AC Mitchell.
“It is a brand new look right now, but we do have some girls that are seniors and have some experience and it’s their time,” Cox said. “We’re excited for them.”
But with inexperience, comes unknowns.
“I’m not sure there’s a position that’s locked down yet,” Cox said. “We may run a different lineup every game. We’re rooting for basketball and may end starting the season without them (Houston and Davis), especially if they make it into that final game and we may have to start conference play without them. We’re going to roll with it. We understand some adversity may hit us this year, but it’s going to be how we respond to all of that. We’ll learn more from those losses. We’re just going to try to be there at the end.
“We’re going to be ready. We’ve had a great two successful years and looking forward to being there at the end again. That’s our goal.”
Cox is excited about the versatility of her young squad and said, “If they can hit, they’ll find their way in there.”
After sweeping the 5A Central the previous two seasons, the Lady Panthers are now in the 5A South.
“Sheridan is going to be our big threat,” Cox said. “I know Lake Hamilton is young. Lakeside will be rolling.”
Benton took on Nashville at Lady Panther Park in Benton on Thursday in a benefit game and officially start the season against Vilonia on Friday, March 3. The Vilonia game is tentative depending on if the basketball Lady Panthers are still playing in the state tournament. If yes, the softball players will be supporting at the state tourney.