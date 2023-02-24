ADDISON DAVIS

Benton second baseman Addison Davis makes a play in a game last season. The Lady Panthers are two-time defending state champions and bring a 64-game win streak into 2023. 

BENTON – The undoubtedly best team in the state over the past two seasons with two straight 5A state championships and taking a state record 64-game win streak into this year, the Benton Lady Panthers will have a lot of new faces as they attempt to go for a 3-peat. 

HEIDI COX

Benton Coach Heidi Cox coaches in a game last season. Cox has led the Lady Panthers to two straight 5A state titles. 