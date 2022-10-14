CHASE HARDING

Benton junior linebacker Chase Harding, 37, makes a tackle in last week’s 58-0 homecoming win over Greene County Tech last week in Benton.

The Benton Panthers are on fire going into tonight’s match with the Jacksonville Titans at Everett Field in Benton. Winners of three straight with blowout wins over El Dorado, Marion and last week’s 58-0 blanking of Greene County Tech on homecoming, the Panthers have outscored those opponents by an average of 56.3 to 13.7, with offense, defense and special teams getting the job done.

Benton senior kicker Lucas Wilbur, 83, competes in a 58-0 win over Greene County Tech last Friday on homecoming. The Panthers host the Jacksonville Titans tonight at 7 at Everett Field in Benton.