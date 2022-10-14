The Benton Panthers are on fire going into tonight’s match with the Jacksonville Titans at Everett Field in Benton. Winners of three straight with blowout wins over El Dorado, Marion and last week’s 58-0 blanking of Greene County Tech on homecoming, the Panthers have outscored those opponents by an average of 56.3 to 13.7, with offense, defense and special teams getting the job done.
With Benton 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the 6A East tied for second place with West Memphis and Marion behind undefeated Catholic (5-0), the Titans have struggled this season, in the conference cellar at 0-6 overall, 0-5 in the East.
Though Benton is on a roll since falling 38-14 to Catholic before its three-game win streak, Coach Brad Harris just does not want a letdown against the struggling Titans.
“The biggest thing is our kids being complacent and not playing well,” Harris warned. “They know they’re (Titans) not as good. The message we’ve sent to our guys all week is they’re athletic, they’ve gotten better as the year has gone on. They’re playing better now than they ever have.”
Getting outscored by a 47.7 to 10.0 average for the season, the Titans have played better the past two weeks, dropping a 28-14 decision to Greene County Tech before falling by five, 19-14, to Sylvan Hills.
“They’ve got some athletes on offense that have good speed,” Harris said. “Defensively, they have a couple defensive lineman that really get after it, play hard. Linebackers the same way.
“We’re not going to be able to get out there and roll over them. We’re going to have to play well in order to get some momentum, run the football and be able to throw it around. That’s something we’ve struggled with the last couple of weeks. We need to go out and have a good night, execution-wise.”
While the Benton offense has been inconsistent, the Benton defense has improved throughout the season.
“We seem to be getting better each week, defensively,” Harris said. “Guys are playing really hard, a lot of energy. That’s what defense is about, getting guys on the field in the right position. And then just turn them lose, get them to play fast for you.
“The guys have done real well. Jake Jones (52 tackles, 6 TFL), Chase Harding and Walter Hicks (53 tackles, 3 TFL) are playing really well right now. Patrick Shipp (53 tackles, 5 TFL), Chris Barnard (Saline County-leading 57 tackles), J. Thomas Pepper (51 tackles). They’re really running to the football well, tackling well.
Harris has been impressed with junior Chase Harding, who has 48 tackles on the season, two for loss, proving he belongs at ‘backer for Benton.
“Chase Harding has really gotten better at linebacker,” Harris said. “He’s a kid we talked about moving to defensive line because we didn’t know how he’d be able to handle the linebacker foot speed, but man, he is chasing the ball really well. He is really aggressive and very physical when he gets there. Making a lot of plays.”
Panther special teams has also excelled as senior kicker Lucas Wilbur has been good this season, hitting all 28 point-after attempts and is 7 of 10 from field-goal range with a long of 49. Wilbur also keeps the opposing offense deep in its own territory, kicking off into the end zone more times than not.
“Lucas Wilbur is a weapon,” Harris said. “He’s kicking field goals for us. The biggest thing is he’s putting the ball in the end zone a lot and making teams drive 80 (yards), so that’s been huge for us.”
Sophomore athlete Elias Payne has also been busy on special teams, recovering Wilbur’s onside kick to start last week’s rout, while also returning two punts for touchdowns, a 71-yarder and 76-yarder, not to mention running for a TD last week, too.
“Our special teams ability to score,” Harris stressed the importance. “Elias had a kickoff return for a touchdown earlier this year, two punt returns. O’Marcus King the other night … Alvin Allen covers down on kickoff, creates a fumble and O’Marcus scoops and scores on that. We’re creating points and that’s huge. Takes a lot of pressure off the offense to have to score points as much. Special teams has been really solid for us this year.”
Benton junior 4-star running back Braylen Russell, recently reopening his recruiting after committing to the Razorbacks, has been a consistent force for the Panther offense. He is tied for the county lead with 11 TDs on the ground and second in yardage with 724. He also has 14 catches for 152 yards. It has been the passing game which has been inconsistent with quarterback rotation shuffling once again. Senior Jack Woolbright (back) is probably out at least the next month, and junior transfer quarterback Gary Rideout, returning under center for the first time since breaking his hand in the season-opening Salt Bowl last week, is questionable this week and received X-rays with results not available at press time.
“Was looking solid in practice and was hit on the same hand he broke,” Harris said of Rideout. “It was bothering (Wednesday) toward the end of practice, so a question mark there.”
Junior Cline Hooten, who started last week and has thrown 19 of 36 for 180 yards and two TDs vs. an interception, could start again tonight if Rideout can’t go.
“We’re just going to do what we can do with the guy we got,” Harris said.
The Panthers and Titans kick off at 7 p.m. at Everett Field in Benton. For those who cannot attend, look on YouTube for the Benton Football Network and the call by Jim Gardner, Terry Benham and Matt McBride. Cason Maertens is the sideline reporter. Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m.