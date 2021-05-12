LADY PANTHER SOFTBALL

Special to The Saline Courier

The Benton Lady Panthers pose after finishing the 5A Central Conference season undefeated recently. Benton looks to finish their season undefeated when they begin the 5A State Tournament Thursday in the first round against the Searcy Lady Lions. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Mountain Home.

The Benton Lady Panthers softball team will be going into the 5A State Tournament Thursday with an undefeated 27-0 record. Read full feature in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.