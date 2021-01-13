ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton sophomore Alyssa Houston, 32, puts up a shot in a 55-48 win over Beebe Tuesday at Benton Arena. Houston scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the win.

The Benton Lady Panthers picked up their first 5A Central Conference win Tuesday, downing the Beebe Lady Badgers 55-48 at Benton Arena. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you