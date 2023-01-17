BENTON – Though it was no cakewalk, the Benton Lady Panthers never trailed in a 50-37 victory over the visiting Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves this past Friday at Benton Arena. It was Benton’s fourth straight win overall and the Lady Panthers start the 5A South a perfect 6-0 going into tonight’s conference match at Sheridan, with the Lady Jackets also 6-0 in league action.
“Tough game, lots of ups and downs,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said of Friday’s game. “I thought LH schemed really well on Alyssa (Houston), putting one player in front of her and one behind. They basically dared some of our players to shoot it.”
Indeed, the Lady Wolves kept Benton leading scorer Houston to a season-low nine points, but the Lady Panthers had other players step up in the win. Senior Zayyah Bufford, who scored a game-high 19 points, hit a three to get the scoring started and senior Addison Davis made it a 6-0 game with another 3-pointer, assisted by senior Madison McIntire.
“Addison Davis was not guarded in the first couple of minutes, and she missed her first two open looks,” Chumley said, “but then buried a couple of threes to get LH out of the scheme for a little bit. Later on, they did it some more; that’s when Zayyah heated up.”
Lake Hamilton fought back to make it a 9-7 Benton lead with 3:09 left in the first quarter after Paris Macon’s bucket, but Bufford hit a three and a bucket to extend the lead and Benton had a 14-10 advantage after one.
McIntire hit two free throws to get the scoring started in the second and Lake Hamilton scored two straight baskets to make it a 16-14 game, but McIntire had an offensive rebound and put back while fouled, hitting the free throw, and Bufford added two more freebies for the 21-14 lead halfway through the second stanza.
With the Lady Wolves (6-12, 3-3) within 23-19 late, McIntire found junior forward Brynn Barbaree for a bucket for the 25-19 halftime lead.
The Lady Panthers (14-3) took control early in the third. Houston’s and-1 jumper, junior Ashley Wallace’s bucket assisted by Bufford and Bufford’s three assisted by Houston had Benton up 33-19 before a Lake Hamilton timeout. Out of the pause in action, Houston had a steal and layup for the 35-19 lead two and a half minutes in.
The Lady Wolves would get within 10 before two straight threes from Bufford extended the lead once again and Benton led 41-29 going into the final frame, where the Lady Panthers kept Lake Hamilton down for the win.
“I was proud of the kids for playing hard, but we panicked a few times and got in a hurry offensively,” Chumley said on some improvements needing to be made. “Plus, we didn’t guard as well as we can in our man to man. We gave up a lot of points in the paint and either over helped or didn’t help at all at times. Got to just keep working at it.”
McIntire would score 10 points to join Bufford in double digits, adding eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Houston had 12 rebounds with her nine points, adding four steals and three blocks, with Davis scoring eight points. Wallace and Barbaree had two points apiece. Senior Presley Chism did not play due to a foot injury and is questionable for tonight’s game.
The Lady Panthers go through its toughest stretch in the South this week, taking on Sheridan (9-5, 6-0) tonight to determine the top spot before going to Hot Springs Friday to take on the Lakeside Lady Rams (9-6, 5-2) in more South action.