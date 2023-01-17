BRYNN BARBAREE

Benton junior Brynn Barbaree, 35, fights down low in a 50-37 victory over the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves Friday at Benton Arena. 

BENTON – Though it was no cakewalk, the Benton Lady Panthers never trailed in a 50-37 victory over the visiting Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves this past Friday at Benton Arena. It was Benton’s fourth straight win overall and the Lady Panthers start the 5A South a perfect 6-0 going into tonight’s conference match at Sheridan, with the Lady Jackets also 6-0 in league action. 