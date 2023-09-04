PARKER SOLLARS

Benton senior Parker Sollars passes a ball in a 3-0 sweep over El Dorado Thursday at Benton Arena. Sollars was a perfect 20 of 20 on serves with five aces as the Lady Panthers improved to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the 5A South. 

BENTON – After sweeping Hot Springs on the road Tuesday to open league action, the Benton Lady Panthers had no problem moving to 2-0 in the 5A South Thursday at Benton Arena. Hosting the El Dorado Lady Wildcats, the Lady Panthers swept their way to 25-5, 25-5 and 25-4 victories to improve to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the South. 

Tags

Recommended for you