BENTON VBALL 2022 SENIORS

From left, Benton Lady Panthers seniors Emmaline Armstrong, Gracie Aldebot, Abigail Lagemann, Henley Hooks, Kenzie Garrett and Olivia Little pose in front of Benton High School. Despite key player losses from last season’s 5A runner-up finish, the Lady Panthers have solid experience and depth returning.

After a 5A State Tournament runner-up finish a season ago, the Benton Lady Panthers are ready for another run at the title this season. Read full preview in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

