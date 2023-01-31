MADISON MCINTIRE

Benton senior Madison McIntire, 14, competes in a game earlier this season. McIntire scored a career-high 25 points in a 71-43 win over El Dorado on the road this past Friday. 

EL DORADO – Holding just a one-point advantage after one quarter in 5A South Conference play this past Friday, the Benton Lady Panthers were dominant on both ends of the court the rest of the way, outscoring the El Dorado Lady Wildcats 51-15 the next two quarters in an eventual 71-43 rout over El Dorado on the road. 

