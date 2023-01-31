EL DORADO – Holding just a one-point advantage after one quarter in 5A South Conference play this past Friday, the Benton Lady Panthers were dominant on both ends of the court the rest of the way, outscoring the El Dorado Lady Wildcats 51-15 the next two quarters in an eventual 71-43 rout over El Dorado on the road.
The win keeps the Lady Panthers a perfect 9-0 in the South, 17-3 overall, while El Dorado drops to 11-11, 6-4. It was Benton’s seventh straight win and the Lady Panthers have won 14 of their past 15 contests.
After the game’s start was delayed due to fire alarms sounding, the Lady Wildcats came out and competed to start the game, hanging with the Lady Panthers after the first quarter and trailing just 18-17.
“We knew El Dorado would have a lot of energy,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said. “They had won a couple games in a row, we’re the league leader, so we knew they would come after us. They made some shots and made it a good first eight minutes. We weren’t upset with our start, we just knew they were going to come out and play hard.”
Those fire alarms were silent, though, when the Lady Panthers caught fire. Senior Addison Davis hit back-to-back threes from the deep corner to start the second stanza and Benton was off and running, outscoring El Dorado 25-6 for the 43-23 lead at intermission.
“The second quarter we really clamped down defensively, and offensively got going really good,” Chumley said. “Madison McIntire had a great first half with 18 points. They didn’t have much of an answer for Alyssa (Houston) down around the blocks, either.”
McIntire finished with a career-high 25 points, adding eight rebounds and four assists, and while Benton has allowed teams to stay in it after a big lead at the half, that was not the case in the third quarter Friday. The Lady Panthers put up another 25 points, allowing just nine to the Lady Cats, taking a 68-32 advantage into the final quarter, where no starter played for Benton.
“It’s really the first time all year we’ve had a big lead at halftime and came out and extended that lead in a big way,” Chumley said. “We’ve kind of given up some big leads and let them get back in it, but not Friday. We put the hammer down and blew it on open.
“We shot the ball really well and defensively made it a lot tougher for them. They (Wildcats) play so fast so they give you plenty of extra possessions.”
After McIntire’s big game, Houston finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists, with senior Presley Chism scoring 16 points with three steals. Davis added six points, sophomore Parker Stearns three and senior Zayyah Bufford two points with five assists.
“She did a great job facilitating, had a lot of assists,” Chumley said of Bufford. “They boxed-and-1’d her to start the game. I guess they felt like if they could take Zayyah out of the equation we would struggle offensively, but not with Madison shooting the way she was and Alyssa … they were scoring at will at times in the second and third quarter. They (El Dorado) got out of that (box-and-1 defense) pretty quick.”
McIntire’s career-high wasn’t an anomaly as she has been consistent all season long, especially in South play. She has scored in double digits her past 15 games.
“She’s leading us right now in conference in scoring,” Chumley said. “She’s averaging about 15 a game and it’s really, really nice to have her consistency to back up Alyssa’s scoring and rebounding.”
Benton shot 21 of 46 (46 percent) from the field, including 9 of 20 (45 percent) from long range. Inconsistent from the foul line all season, the Lady Panthers were good on Friday, hitting 18 of 25 (72 percent).
One aspect the Lady Panthers have been consistent in of late has been low turnover numbers, including just seven on Friday. Benton has averaged about seven turnovers a game their past five contests.
“We’ve got seniors playing most of the minutes and they’re taking care of it,” Chumley said. “They’re doing better with the ball. We run when we think we can run and slow down when we think we should. It’s cut our turnovers way down. That’s always good to see. You’re going to need to take care of that ball, especially when we get to the state tournament.”
Benton is scheduled to host Texarkana tonight, but inclement weather will likely postpone the game. Benton is back home Friday vs. White Hall at Benton Arena.